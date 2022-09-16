7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: As the festive season is round the corner, the Centre is soon expected to announce the revised Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DA) for pensioners and central government employees under the 7th Pay Commission. Even as the Central government has not yet officially commented on the matter, media reports claim that the announcement may be made in the final week of September. Several other reports also claimed that the file regarding the DA/DR hike has reached final stage and is awaiting the final approval of the Union Cabinet.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Will Central Govt Employees Get 38% DA Hike This Navratri? Deets Inside

If the Centre hikes the DA and DR, then it is expected to be increased from the current 34% to 38%. The announcement is likely to be made after the Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

With inflation reaching higher than the RBI calculation, the DA/DR hike has become important for central government employees and pensioners.

What is the revised DA/DR rate expected to be?

As per the reports, the DA/DR rate is expected to be hiked to 38 per cent from the existing 34 per cent. Earlier this year, the Centre had approved a hike in the DA/DR rate in March, bringing the rate to 34 per cent.

What is DA/DR?

The Centre generally announces dearness allowance to central government employees and dearness relief to central government pensioners to mitigate the impact of inflation. The government employees must note that the DA/DR rates are revised periodically, keeping in mind the rate of inflation.

How will salary be calculated after DA/DR hike?

If the Basic Salary/Pension is Rs 25,000, the DA/DR at 38% rate will be Rs 9500. At 34% hike rate, DA/DR amount is Rs 8500. This means salary will increase by Rs 9500-Rs 8500 = Rs 1000.

On the other hand, if the Basic Salary/Pension is Rs 35,000, the DA/DR at 38% rate will be Rs 13,300. At 34% hike rate, DA/DR amount is Rs 11,900. This means salary will increase by Rs 13,300-Rs 11,000 = Rs 1400.

Moreover, if the Basic Salary/Pension is Rs 45,000, the DA/DR at 38% rate will be Rs 17,100. At 34% rate, DA/DR amount is Rs 15,300. This means salary will increase by Rs 17,100-Rs 15,300 = Rs 1800.

Again, if the Basic Salary/Pension is Rs 55,000, the DA/DR at 38% rate will be Rs 20,900. At 34% rate, DA/DR amount is Rs 18,700. This means salary will increase by Rs 20,900-Rs 18,700 = Rs 2200.