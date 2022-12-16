7th Pay Commission: Will Centre Hike DA by 5% in March? Latest Updates Govt Employees Must Know

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Media reports further claim that the central government employees are likely to receive 3 to 5 percent DA hike in March 2023.

7th Pay Commission: Reports suggested that the matter is up for cabinet discussion and deliberation soon.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Amid increasing demand for an increase in Fitment Factor, here comes another piece of news that will delight the Central government employees. As per various media reports, the government employees under the 7th Pay Commission pay package are likely to receive a hike in their dearness allowance (DA) by March 2023. Apart from the DA hike, the Centre is also likely to increase the dearness relief (DR) for pensioners.

Reports further suggest that central government employees will receive the long pending 18-month DA arrears too soon.

The government employees must be knowing that Dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) are revised twice a year – first in January and then in July.

The DA hike in September 2022 benefitted about 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners. The Centre had in September 2022 hiked DA 4 percent, taking it to total 38 percent DA hike so far. Prior to this, the Central government employees were receiving 34 percent DA which was raised by 3 percent in March 2022 under the 7th Pay Commission.

However, the hike in Dearness Allowance will be decided on the basis of inflation rate and the recommendations of the 7th CPC. If the rate of inflation is high at that time, then there are chances that the DA will be hiked more.

What about 18-month arrear?

For the 18-month arrear, it is expected to be addressed soon by the Centre in the next cabinet meeting. If it is approved, the he employees may get the payment of an 18-month DA arrear. The amount of DA arrears is decided on the basis of employees’ pay band and structure.