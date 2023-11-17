Home

7th Pay Commission: DA Hike For Madhya Pradesh Govt Employees Likely to be Announced After Assembly Election

7th Pay Commission: 4% DA hike is likely to be announced for Madhya Pradesh government employees after the assembly election.

7th Pay Commission Latest Update: If the DA is hiked, it will increase from 42% to 46%, which will be at par with the Central government employees.

7th Pay Commission Latest News: Even as several states have announced DA hike for their respective employees, the Madhya Pradesh government is planning to hike the dearness allowance of the state employees after the assembly election is over. Notably, the assembly election in the state is being held on Friday and over 45% voter turnout has been recorded till 1 PM.

4% DA Hike Likely For Employees

A report by naidunia.com claimed that a 4% DA hike is likely to be announced for the state government employees after the assembly election. Over 7 lakh employees are expected to be benefitted by the move of the state government. If the DA is hiked, it will increase from 42% to 46%, which will be at par with the Central government employees.

Centre Hikes DA For Govt Employees

Ahead of Diwali, the Central government last month hiked dearness allowance of its employees by 4 percentage points to 46 per cent of the basic salary. Giving details, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said the increase in dearness allowance and dearness relief will benefit 48.67 lakh central government employees and 67.95 lakh pensioners, respectively.

The release of the additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) will be applicable from July 1, 2023. The DA and DR are given twice a year to compensate employees and pensioners, respectively, for price rise.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs 12,857 crore per annum. In March this year and September last year also, the increase in DA and DR was 4 percentage points.

States Announce DA Hike For Govt Employees

Ahead of Diwali, various states have also announced DA hike for their respective state government employees. While some states announced 3% DA, other states announced 4% DA hike for their employees.

Recently, the Arunachal Pradesh government hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 4% for state government employees and pensioners. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on X. Notably, the DA and DR have been hiked from 42 per cent to 46 per cent, with effect from July 1.

The Chandigarh UT administration also increased the dearness allowance (DA) for government and Chandigarh administration employees by 4% during Diwali. With the latest hike, the DA will be increased from 42% to 46%, which will benefit around 20,000 employees.

In a similar manner, the Karnataka government also announced a 3.75 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees. The hike is also included pensioners. The state government said it was revising the dearness allowance from the existing 35 per cent to 38.75 per cent.

The Karnataka government also announced that the lecturers on the UGC/AICTE/ICAR scale and the judicial officers will get a hike of four per cent in their DA.

