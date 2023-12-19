Home

7th Pay Commission: DA Hike Announced For Govt Employees Of These States Recently, Check Full List

7th Pay Commission Latest Update

7th Pay Commission: Bringing cheers to their employees, several states have announced hike in dearness allowance recently. Starting from Punjab and Jammu Kashmir to Chandigarh and Tamil Nadu, the salaries of government employees of these states have been hiked in recent months. Check how much salary was increased for these government employees.

Punjab Hikes DA by 4%

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday announced a 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance of government employees with effect from the ongoing month. After the hike, the DA will increase to 38 per cent, Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU) President Amrik Singh said. A decision in this regard was taken following a meeting with the representatives of the PSMSU here. During the meeting, Mann discussed various demands of the employees.

“Had a meeting with the representatives of Punjab State Ministerial Service Union today and discussed their issues in detail… Sharing the good news that we are going to give a new year gift to the employees… DA is increased by 4% which will be effective from 1st December 2023,” Mann said in a post on X.

He further said the CM assured that the remaining 8 per cent DA will also be given. The employees had been demanding implementation of the old pension scheme, release of pending 12 per cent DA and regularisation of contractual employees.

DA Hiked By Jammu and Kashmir Govt

The Jammu and Kashmir Government last month hiked the dearness allowance for its employees and said the revised DA rates will come into effect from July 1, 2023.

“In continuation to the Government Order No. 93-F of 2023 dated 04.05.2023, it is hereby ordered that Government employees working in regular pay scale under 7th Pay Commission recommendations shall be paid Dearness Allowance as; Existing Rate of DA per month 42% of Basic Pay to 46% of Revised Rate of DA per month with effect from 01.07.2023”, the notification from the J&K government stated.

The order further reads that the term ‘Basic Pay’ in the revised pay structure means the pay drawn in the prescribed level in the Pay Matrix as per 7th Pay Commission recommendations but does not include any other type of pay like special pay etc.

Arunachal Hikes DA by 4%

Recently, the Arunachal Pradesh government hiked Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) by 4% for state government employees and pensioners. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Pema Khandu on X.

Chandigarh Hikes DA by 4%

Bringing festive cheers to the employees, the Chandigarh UT administration increased the dearness allowance (DA) for government and Chandigarh administration employees by 4% during Diwali. With the latest hike, the DA will be increased from 42% to 46%, which will benefit around 20,000 employees.

Karnataka Hikes DA by 3.75%

In the similar manner, the Karnataka government also announced a 3.75 per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees. The hike is also included pensioners. The state government said it was revising the dearness allowance from the existing 35 per cent to 38.75 per cent. The Karnataka government also announced that the lecturers on the UGC/AICTE/ICAR scale and the judicial officers will get a hike of four per cent in their DA.

Tamil Nadu Hike DA by 4%

During the Diwali season, the Tamil Nadu government announced DA hike by 4 per cent this time. On Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu government announced a 4% increase in DA (Dearness Allowance) for State government employees, teachers and pensioners with retrospective effect from July 1 this year.

Assam Hikes DA by 4%

The Assam government last week announced hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for the state government employees by 4%, and with that, the total DA for them has been increased to 46%. The latest hike will be effective from from December 1.

Uttar Pradesh Hikes DA by 4%

The Uttar Pradesh government announced a 4% hike in the dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees and pensioners as a Diwali gift. With this, the DA was increased from 42 to 46%, the chief minister’s office said in a statement.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.