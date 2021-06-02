7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a wonderful piece of good news for the Central government employees as their salary is all set to hike from July 1. As per a report by Zee News, the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has issued a circular recently on the Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR) in respect of officers as well as staff has become due for report and review. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: How Much Salary Central Govt Employees Will Get From July 1? Check Details Here

The EPFO said that the Annual Performance Assessment Report (APAR) module of HR-Soft online window has been launched for the officers of EPFO from the present financial year.

The EPFO has also stated that with the launch of the APAR filling Module in the HR-Soft Application software, it is compulsory for all officers in the cadre to submit their self-appraisal to report, review and monitor the APAR of their through electronic mode only. The offciers in the cadre include ACC(HQ), ACC, RPFC-1, RPFC-11, APFC, DD(Vig), AD(Vig.), DD(IS), AD(IS), DD(OL), AD(OL), Director (OL), Section Officer and EO/AO.

The notification from the EPFO further added that the APAR in respect of the cadre other than the above categories will be submitted in existing paper-based format. Due to COVID pandemic, the DoPT has issued office memorandum, extending timelines for APAR related activities in respect of group ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ cadres.

The revised timelines from the DoPT have been prescribed for completion of APARs for the year 2020-21 in respect of all of group ‘A’, ‘B’ and ‘C’ cadres.

However, the Central government employees will soon receive good news about their salary hike amid escalating period of the COVID epidemic. Last year, the Centre had withheld dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) of employees and pensioners, which is all set to be released this time.

When their salary is hiked, lakhs of central employees and pensioners will benefit from pay hike from July 1. The government has recently said in Parliament that the stalled dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) will be resumed from 1 July 2021.