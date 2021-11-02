7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the pensioners across the country. The Ministry of Defence has announced a hike in the maximum limit of family pension. The announcement was made by the Centre last week. The Centre has hiked the revised limits of two family pensions payable to a child in respect of both the parents.Also Read - Ahead of Diwali, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Announces Major Hike In DA For State Govt Employees. Details

The As per the 7th Pay recommendations, the highest pay in the government has been revised to Rs 2,50,000 Per month.

"Accordingly, Department of Pension &Pensioners' Welfare (DoP&PW) has revised maximum ceiling limits of two family pension payable to a child/children in respect of both the parents to Rs 1,25,000 p.m. (50% of Rs. 2,50,000/- Ordinary Family Pension at enhanced rate) and Rs 75,000/- p.m. (30% of Rs. 2,50,000/- Ordinary Family Pension) w.e.f. 01.01.2016. Ministry of Defence vide order dated 29.10.2021 has implemented the DoP&PW order mutatis mutandis in respect of Armed Forces Personnel w.e.f. 01.01.2016," the government said in a statement.

Notably, the Ministry of Defence had last month decided to enhance the income criteria for grant of family pension to children/siblings suffering from mental or physical disability.

As per the latest updates, the child/sibling shall be eligible for family pension for life, if his/her overall income from sources other than family pension remains less than the entitled family pension at ordinary rate that is 30% of the last pay drawn by the deceased government servant/pensioner concerned plus the dearness relief admissible thereon.

On the other hand, the financial benefit in such cases shall accrue with effect from 08.02.2021. Presently, the disabled child/sibling is eligible for family pension if overall monthly income of disabled child/sibling from sources other than family pension is not more than Rs. 9,000 along with dearness relief thereon.