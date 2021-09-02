7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Two months after their Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief was increased, here comes another good news for the Central government employees. Their salary is all set to increase again ahead of the festive season. Recently, the Central government has announced that the government employees who could not claim their Children Education Allowance (CEA) due to the Corona epidemic, can now claim it.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Good News For Govt Employees! Centre Set to Increase DA, Salary Again- Here's How Much Money You May Earn

As per updates, the Central government employees get allowance for the education of their children which is Rs 2,250 per month as per the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission. But for the last year due to Corona epidemic, the schools were closed and due to which the Central government employees could not claim the CEA. However, as the schools are slowly opening in various states, now they can claim the CEA for their children. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Punjab Govt Employees, Their Salary Will Increase Soon as State Hikes Basic Pay

Issuing a notification in this regard, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) in July 2021 said that due to Corona, the central government employees have faced difficulties in claiming Children Education Allowance. In the notification, the DoPT has said that CEA claims can be made now through self-declaration or SMS/e-mail print out of result/report card/fee payment. However, this facility will be available only for the academic year ending in March 2020 and March 2021. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Uttarakhand Govt Employees, Their Dearness Allowance Hiked to 28%, Salary Will Increase From Sept 1

As per the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission, the Central government employees get Rs 2250 per month. And now they will get Rs 4500 per month for two children after they claim their CEA. However, if the second child is twin, then this allowance is also given for the education of twins along with the first child. According to two academic calendars, a child has to be paid Rs 4500. If an employee has not yet claimed for March 2020 and March 2021, then it can be claimed. In such a situation, Rs 4500 will be added to their salary.

It must be noted that to claim the Children Education Allowance, the central employees have to submit the school certificate and claim documents. In the declaration form received from the school, it is written that the child studies in their institution. Along with this, the academic calendar in which the child has studied is also mentioned. For CEA claim, the child’s report card, self-attested copy and fee receipt are also required to be attached.