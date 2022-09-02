7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: For the Central government employees who are waiting for salary hike, here’s one big update for you. The Union Labour Ministry has released the AICPI Index data for the month of July and the All-India CPI-IW for July 2022 is increased by 0.7 points and stood at 129.9 points, compared with 129.2 points in June 2022. The increase in AICPI Index data has paved the way for the increase in Dearness Allowance of the employees in January next year.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Likely to Get Hike in Dearness Allowance This Month

Depending on the AICPI index data from July to December, the dearness allowance will increase in January next year. And the announcement of Dearness Allowance for July is likely to be made soon based on data from January to June.

DA hike announcement on Sept 28

Sources close to the development told Zee News that the Central government will announce the Dearness Allowance for July on September 28. The dearness allowance is expected to rise by 4% this time.

In general, the DA of central employees is increased twice a year – first in January and then in July, in accordance with the 7th Pay Commission. The hike in DA depends on the AICPI index for the previous six months.

DA to increase by 4%

The dearness allowance this time is expected to increase by 4 percent. After the hike, it will go up from 34 to 38 percent. At present, a 34 percent dearness allowance is being given to the central government employees. With the hike of 38 percent in the DA, there will be a good jump in salary for the Central government employees.

What is DA different from DR?

For the unversed, the Dearness allowance (DA) is given to government employees, while dearness relief (DR) is for pensioners. Notably, in March this year, the Central government had revised the DA, which then rose by 3 per cent to stand at 34 per cent of an employee’s basic salary.