7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance Hiked by 4% For Govt Employees of This State

7th Pay Commission: With the latest hike, the dearness allowance has been enhanced from the existing rate of 38 per cent to 42 per cent of the basic pay, with effect from January 1, 2023.

7th Pay Commission: The Haryana government said the enhanced DA will be paid with the payment of April 2023.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Bringing cheers to lakhs of government employees, the Haryana government on Thursday announced a 4 per cent hike in dearness allowance (DA) for the state government employees, who are drawing their pay as per the seventh pay commission structure.

DA Hiked to 42%

With the latest hike, the dearness allowance has been enhanced from the existing rate of 38 per cent to 42 per cent of the basic pay, with effect from January 1, 2023, the Finance Department of Haryana Government said on Thursday.

The Haryana government said the enhanced DA will be paid with the payment of April and arrear for the months of January to March, 2023, shall be paid in the month of May.

DR Hiked For Retired Employees

In a separate order, the finance department said that the state government has also enhanced the dearness relief (DR) by 4 per cent which is payable to the state government pensioners and family pensioners drawing their pension/family pension as per the 7th pay commission structure.

The DR has been enhanced from the existing rate of 38 per cent to 42 per cent of the basic pension/family pension with effect from January 1, 2023, the order said.

Enhanced DR shall be paid with the pension/family pension of April 2023 and arrear for the months of January to March, 2023, shall be paid in the month of May, as per the order.

Himachal Hikes DA by 3%

Earlier, the Himachal Pradesh government announced 3% hike in Dearness Allowance for the state government employees. This was announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the occasion of the 76th Himachal Day. The pensioners and state government employees will now receive a 34 per cent DA, which was 31 per cent earlier.

2.15 Lakh Employees To Benefit In Himachal

The decision will benefit around 2.15 lakh employees and 1.90 lakh pensioners. It will also put an additional burden of about Rs 500 crore on the state’s exchequer, the state government said in statement.

The development comes after the Centre recently increased the DA of central government employees and pensioners by 4% to 42% due from January 1, 2023. Notably, the government had long been demanding to increase the DA amid high inflation and shooting prices of food and fuel.

