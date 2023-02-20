Home

Business

7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance of Central Govt Employees Likely to be Hiked In Next 15 Days

7th Pay Commission: The hike in DA and DR increase will benefit 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners this time.

7th Pay Commission Latest Update: A 4 per cent DA hike will take the current DA from 38 percent to 42 percent.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Ahead of the festival of Holi, here comes a piece of good news for the Central government employees. The Centre could hike the dearness allowance for them in the next 15 days and is expected to take a decision on the pending demands of the employees soon, according to a report by Maharashtra Times.

Big Announcement Likely on March 1

The report claimed that the decision on DA hike could be approved during the next Union cabinet meeting which is slated to be held on March 1. If it is approved, then the Centre could announce a decision regarding dearness allowance hike on or before Holi 2023. For a long time, the government employees have been demanding a hike in DA.

In general, the Centre hikes DA and DR of the government employees twice – first in January and then in July. The Central government had last year hiked the dearness allowance under 7th CPC in March and then in September. Going by the same trend, the Centre could hike DA in Mach 2023

How Much DA Will be Increased?

The Central government had in September 2022 hiked the DA by 4 percent, increasing from 34 percent to 38 percent. If the reports are to be believed, the Central government employees this time too could receive a 4 percent DA hike. However, no official announcement has been made as yet.

If the demand for DA is granted, then the salary will automatically increase for the government employees under 7th CPC. A 4 per cent DA hike will take the current DA from 38 percent to 42 percent.

Some other reports in the meantime have suggested that the Centre could implement a new commission, however, there was no mention of 8th pay commission in the Union Budget presented recently.

With just a few days left for Holi 2023, the Central government employees are eagerly waiting for the announcement on DA hike. The hike in DA and DR increase will benefit 48 lakh central government employees and 68 lakh pensioners this time.

