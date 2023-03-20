Home

Business

7th Pay Commission: DA Hike For Central Govt Employees Likely on March 22. Here’s How Much Salary to be Impacted

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: According to past trends, the Central government generally announces a hike in the dearness allowance or DA in the month of March.

7th Pay Commission: Last time, the DA hike was announced by the Central government on September 28, 2022 and it was effective from July 1, 2022.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Amid the long wait for the Central government employees for an announcement on salary hike, here comes a big update for them. As per a report by Zee Business, the Central government is likely to announce the hike in the dearness allowance (DA) on Wednesday, March 22, which coincides with the beginning of Chaitra Navratri. In this regard, the Union Cabinet is scheduled to hold a crucial meet on March 22, which marks the beginning of the nine-day festival.

The Central government employees must note that the DA is revised twice, usually in the months of January and July and the announcement regarding the hike in DA is made in the month of March.

4% DA Hike Expected This Time

This time, a 4% DA hike is expected for the Central government employees. At present, they are getting a 38 per cent dearness allowance and dearness relief.

How Much Salary To Increase?

For Central government employees, the dearness allowance is calculated as a proportion of the basic salary. With the increase in DA, the take-home salary of government employees will also increase from this month.

If the basic salary of a central government employee is Rs 25,500 per month, then, he must be getting the dearness allowance of Rs 9,690 – on the basis of the current DA of 38 per cent. Now when DA hikes to 42 per cent, the DA will rise to Rs 10,710. This means the salary will increase by Rs 1,020 (Rs 10,710 – Rs 9,690).

On the other hand, with the hike in dearness relief, the government pensioners will get a hike in their monthly pensions. If a central government pensioner gets a basic pension of Rs 35,400 per month, then at 38 per cent dearness relief, the pensioner gets Rs 13,452 but if the DR rises to 42 per cent, he will get Rs 14,868 every month. So, his pension will increase by Rs 1,416 per month.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.