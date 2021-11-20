7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for the retired Central government employees. They will receive the benefits of increased Dearness Relief in their November pension. Along with this, they will also receive the arrears of four months. This will increase their pension this month.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Salary of These Central Govt Employees May Increase in New Year. Big Decision on HRA Soon

Last month, the Centre had announced the Diwali gift for the retired Central government employees by increasing their DR by 3 per cent. The hike in DR was implemented from 1 July 2021. Now the arrears of July, August, September and October will also be included in the pension of the retired employees in November. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Bihar Govt Announces 15% Salary Hike For 3.5 Lakh Teachers From January | Details Here

It must be noted that the dearness relief is calculated on the basic salary of an employee. In this case, if the pension of a retired employee is Rs 20,000, then his monthly income will increase by Rs 600 . This increase will be according to the increased DR of 3 per cent. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Salary of These Govt Employees to Increase From November as Centre Hikes Their DA by 17% | Details Here

Here’s how DR is calculated: According to the 7th Pay Matrix, there will be a big increase in the salary of the employees in the officer grade. If an employee’s basic salary is Rs 31,550, then till now he was getting Rs 8,834 more according to 28% DR. But from now, the DR has increased by 3% to 31%, so the retired employees will get Rs 9,781 as DR per month. There will be an increase of Rs 947 in the monthly income. At the same time, there will be an increase of Rs 11,364 annually.

As per the reports, the retired Central government employees will receive four months’ arrears in the pension of November.