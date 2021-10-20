7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The Central government employees belonging to the India Post department will get only half bonus this Diwali. As per updates, the Central government had refused to grant them 120 days bonus. As per a report by Jagran.com, the Finance Ministry has said that this time only 60 days bonus will be given to the eligible employees of the Department of Posts.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan's Sexy Sharara is Perfect For Your Diwali Party - Can You Guess The Price?

As per latest updates from Ashok Kumar, Under-Secretary in the Government of India, the Department of Post had earlier sent a proposal to the Centre suggesting that 120 days of Productivity Linked Bonus should be given to non-gazetted employees. However, the Ministry of Finance has refused to accept the proposal. This is the reason why the employees of the Postal Department will get only 60 days bonus time instead of 120 days.

In this regard, the Department of Posts has informed all its regional offices that Gramin Dak Sevak, Casual Laborers, Non-Gazetted Officers of Group B, MTS, and Group C will get Rs 7000 as bonus this year. Apart from this, no amount will be given as a bonus to these employees.

Earlier this month, the Central Government announced a bonus for Indian Railways. JCM, Staff Side Officer Shiv Gopal Mishra, however, said that the number of employees in the railways has reduced and the move has increased the workload. He is of the opinion that the employees have worked more, so the bonus amount should also be more.