7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Days after raising the dearness allowance (DA) for its millions of employees and pensioners to 28 per cent from the existing 17 per cent, with effect from July 1, the Central government has announced another bonanza for them. If the latest reports are to be believed, the Narendra Modi-led government has also increased the House Rent Allowance (HRA) for the Central government employees. Following this, they (employees) will receive an increased HRA as per the revised rates, from next month, 1.e, August 2021. The Centre has asserted that the HRA has been hiked as the Dearness Allowance has crossed the mark of 25 per cent.

House Rent Allowance (HRA) Hike: All You Need to Know About Big Pre-poll Bonanza

As per the govt's order, the Central Government employees will get the hike as per the categories of the cities they live in. For those residing in 'X' category cities, the hike will be 27 per cent. For residents of 'Y' and 'Z' categories, the hike will be 18 per cent and 9 per cent respectively.

When the DA will cross 50 per cent, the rates of HRA will be revised to 30%, 20% and 10% respectively.

X, Y, And Z Categories of Cities

The X category cities are those with population more than 50 lakh. The Y and Z category cities are those with population more than 5 lakh and less than five lakh respectively.