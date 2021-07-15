New Delhi: In major relief for lakhs of central government employees and retired pensioners, Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) have been hiked by the central government. This means that central government employees will get hike in salary and pensioners will get an increased amount in hand.Also Read - TNPL 2021: Full Schedule, Squads, Timings, Live Streaming of Tamil Nadu Premier League

The big decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 14.

7th Pay Commission DA, DR, Salary, Pension Hike For Central Government Employees, Pensioners