New Delhi: In major relief for lakhs of central government employees and retired pensioners, Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) have been hiked by the central government. This means that central government employees will get hike in salary and pensioners will get an increased amount in hand.Also Read - TNPL 2021: Full Schedule, Squads, Timings, Live Streaming of Tamil Nadu Premier League
The big decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 14. Also Read - Heartbreaking: Hit by Covid Distress, Paralysed Kerala Street Singer Puts up Ad to Sell His Kidney & Liver
7th Pay Commission DA, DR, Salary, Pension Hike For Central Government Employees, Pensioners
Also Read - Jadon Sanchi Apologises For Penalty Miss in EURO 2020 Final, Says 'Hate Will Never Win After Suffering Racist Abuse'
- Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners were increased to 28 per from the existing rate of 17 per cent of the Basic Pay or Pension.
- The revised rates of increased DA, DR are effective from July 1, 2017. There has been an increase of 11 per cent.
- Three additional instalments of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners, which were due from 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021, had been frozen due to Covid pandemic, says the Central government.
- The increase reflects the additional instalments arising on 01.01.2020, 01.07.2020 and 01.01.2021, the central government says in a statement.
- Central government employees and pensioners must note that the rate of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief for the period 01.01.2020 to 30.06.2021 would remain at 17 per cent, according to a statement.