7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Around 52 lakh central government employees might get good news as the Narendra Modi-led government is expected to take a final call regarding their demand for a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and 7th CPC Dearness Relief (DR) benefit in forthcoming days. If reports are to be believed, the hike in DA and DR are likely to be credited with the salary and pension payments from the month of September. Take a look at some of the major announcements by the Centre that will lift the 7th pay commission pay matrix of a government employee and pensioners:

DA, DR restoration: The Central government employees and pensioners, as per the seventh pay commission guidelines, are expected to get an increased DA and DR from September. As per the reports, the employees and pension holders will get benefits from July 1, 2021. It has been said that the government is holding talks with the National Council of JCM – the recognised representative platform of the employees to take a final call on restoring the DA and the DR benefits.

House Building Advance (HBA) benefit: A central government employee can borrow money at a simple interest rate of 7.9 percent, under House Building Advance (HBA) to construct their own house. Keeping the 7th pay commission pay matrix and 7th CPC approval provisions in mind, the Centre, of lately made a revision in HBA guidelines. This benefit is available till March 31, 2022.

Simplification of 7th pay commission pension benefit Process: In view of the COVID pandemic, Dr Jitendra Singh had informed that the Family Pension Rules have been simplified. Giving a brief about the important reforms undertaken by the Department of Pension & Pensioners Welfare (DoP&PW) during the COVID-19 pandemic, Singh said, a provision was recently made for the Provisional Family Pension to be sanctioned immediately on receipt of claim for Family Pension and Death Certificate from the eligible family member without waiting for other formalities or procedural requirements to be completed. This provision, he said, is applicable in case of death happening during the pandemic, either because of COVID or because of non-COVID cause.

New time limit for submission of Claims For Travelling Allowance after retirement: Ahead of the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) hike, the central government has extended the time limit to submit TA from the earlier 60 days to 180 days.

Pension slip through mail, SMS, and WhatsApp: For the convenience of pensioners, the central government has asked the banks to issue pension slips to the pensioners through SMS, Email and WhatsApp on their registered contact details. The decision came into effect on July 1.