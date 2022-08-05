7th Pay Commission Latest News Today 2022: Even as lakhs of Central government employees are waiting for the Centre to announce hike in Dearness Allowance, some of the states have announced hike in DA for their respective employees in the recent days. This has come as a gift ahead of the Independence Day 2022. In the meantime, the Union Cabinet is expected to announce its decision on the DA for the second half of the year. The Centre is likely to increase the DA for all the central government employees and pensioners due to the increasing inflation rates since February this year and the surge in the prices of essential commodities. Notably, this will be the second revision of DA after January. Reports suggest that the DA is likely to be hiked between 3 and 4 per cent. Here’s a list of states that have recently announced hike in DA for their employees.Also Read - Dearness Allowance Hike: Will Centre Increase DA Rate For Govt Employees This I-Day?

Tripura:

On Wednesday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha cleared a proposal for a 5 per cent hike in dearness allowance for state government employees and pensioners with effect from July 1. This was announced by State Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury. The move from the state government has come ahead of the assembly election in the northeastern state due in March next year. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Dearness Allowance Hiked For Govt Employees of This State With Effect From July 1

The minister added that the state government has approved a proposal for providing 5 per cent DA to its employees despite resource constraints. The government will have to bear an additional annual burden of Rs 523.80 crore,” he said. Also Read - Tripura TBJEE Counselling 2022 Registration Begins at tbjee.nic.in| Check Steps to Apply

From this move of the state, a total of 1,88,494 people, including 1,04,683 regular employees and 80,855 pensioners, will be benefited.

Madhya Pradesh:

Last week, the Madhya Pradesh government also announced a hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for over 7.5 lakh government employees in the state, taking it to 34 per cent.

Giving details, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the hike will put an additional burden of Rs 625 crore on the exchequer.

Till now, the state government employees were getting 31 per cent DA after the state had hiked it by 11 per cent at one go the last time. The hiked DA will come to effect from the salary for the month of August, which the employees will receive in September.

Uttarakhand:

As an Independence Day gift for the state employees, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government also last week increased the dearness allowance (DA) of employees of corporations and local bodies by 3 per cent with effect from January 1, 2022.

The decision of the state government will benefit more than 45,000 employees of the corporations and local bodies in the state. With the latest hike, the DA of the employees and pensioners will be increased from 31 per cent to 34 per cent.