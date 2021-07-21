7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of wonderful news for the Railway employees and Armed Forces personnel as they will also get a Dearness Allowance hike along with other Central government employees, according to reports. If their DA is restored, it will certainly bring cheers on the faces of these Railway employees and Armed Forces personnel. Recently, the Central government has issued an order to increase the Dearness Allowance (DA) for Central Government Employees to 28% from July 1, 2021. According to the notification from the Finance Ministry, the 28% DA hike order would not apply to Railway employees and Armed Forces personnel. However, separate orders for them would be issued by respective ministries to increase their DA.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: After DA Hike, Centre Announces Another Bonanza For Lakhs of Govt Employees | Deets Inside

In a notice, the Department of Expenditure (DoE) said that the DA hike order for Central Government Employees would also apply to civilian employees paid from the Defence Services Estimates. However, it said for DA hike of Armed Forces personnel and Railway employees, separate orders will be issued by the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Railways respectively.

"The orders shall also apply to the civilian employees paid from the Defence Services Estimates and the expenditure will be chargeable to the relevant head of the Defence Services Estimates. In respect of Armed Forces personnel and Railway employees, separate orders will be issued by the Ministry of Defence and Minstry of Railways, respectively," the DoE said.

In the notice, the Department of Expenditure (DoE), which comes under the Ministry of Finance, has made it clear that basic salary will not include other salaries like special salary. It said the order issued for the Central Government employees will also be applicable to the civilian employees getting paid from the Defense Services Estimate.

Stalled due to COVID pandemic, the Centre has enhanced the DA payable to Central Government Employees from the existing rate of 17% to 28% with effect from July 1, 2021.

The DoE further said for the Central Government Employees, the DA would continue to be a “distinct element of remuneration and will not be treated as pay within the ambit of FT 9 (21).

Moreover, the department has made it clear that the payment on account of DA involving fractions of 50 paise and above may be rounded off to the next higher rupee and the fractions of less than 50 paise may be ignored.