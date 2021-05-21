7th Pay Commission Latest News: Here comes a piece of good news for the Central government employees at this time of coronavirus pandemic. As per the latest updates, the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on Friday announced a hike in variable dearness allowance for them. With this move from the Centre, more than 1.5 crore employees in the central sphere will be benefitted by Rs 105 to Rs 210 per month. The hike in variable dearness allowed, which will be effective from April 1, 2021, will also result in an increase in rate of minimum wages for central sphere employees and workers. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Govt Employees | Centre Extends Deadline For LTC Special Cash Package

In a notification, the labour ministry said that the move will be for scheduled employment in central sphere and applicable to the establishments under the authority of central government, railway administration, mines, oil fields, major ports or any corporation established by the central government. These rates are equally applicable to contract and casual employees/workers. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Will Central Govt Employee Get Travel Allowance Hike in July? Here’s An Update

Talking to news agency PTI, Chief Labour Commissioner Central (CLC) DPS Negi said that the dearness hike ranges from Rs 105 to Rs 210 per month for workers in the central sphere. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Centre, States Have Big Holi Benefits For Govt Employees | Check Details Here

Rate of Variable Dearness Allowance given to workers engaged in various scheduled employments in central sphere, Ministry of Labour & Employment, increased from 1st April, 2021. Benefits will be given with immediate effect, benefitting about 1.50 cr workers: Union Min S Gangwar pic.twitter.com/pqBbFAGned — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2021

Issuing an official statement, the labour ministry said it has notified and revised the rate of Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) with effect from April 1, 2021.

“This will be a major relief to different category of workers engaged in various scheduled employments in the central sphere at a time when the country is struggling with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the ministry said in the statement.

Rates of wages for different categories of employees

Schedule employment Category of employees Rate of wages including Variable Dearness Allowance Area wise per day (in Rupees) A B C Construction or maintenance of roads or runways or building operations etc. Unskilled 645 539 431 Semi-Skilled/Unskilled Supervisor 714 609 505 Skilled/Clerical 784 714 609 Highly Skilled 853 784 714 Sweeping and Cleaning — 645 539 431 Loading and Unloading workers — 645 539 431 Watch and Ward Without Arms 784 714 609 With Arms 853 784 714 Agriculture Unskilled 411 375 372 Semi-Skilled/Unskilled Supervisor 449 413 379 Skilled/Clerical 488 449 412 Highly Skilled 540 502 449

For Mines employees

Category Above Ground Below Ground Unskilled 431 539 Semi-Skilled/Unskilled Supervisor 539 645 Skilled/Clerical 645 752 Highly Skilled 752 840

The VDA is revised on the basis of average Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), a price index compiled by the Labour Bureau.

The average CPI-IW for of July to December 2020 was used for undertaking the latest VDA revision.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said the revision will benefit about 1.50 crore workers engaged in various scheduled employments in the central sphere across the country. “This hike in VDA will support these workers particularly in the current pandemic times,” he added.

The enforcement of Minimum Wages Act in the central sphere is ensured through the Inspecting Officers of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) across the country for employees engaged in the scheduled employment in the central sphere.