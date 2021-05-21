7th Pay Commission Latest News: Here comes a piece of good news for the Central government employees at this time of coronavirus pandemic. As per the latest updates, the Union Ministry of Labour and Employment on Friday announced a hike in variable dearness allowance for them. With this move from the Centre, more than 1.5 crore employees in the central sphere will be benefitted by Rs 105 to Rs 210 per month. The hike in variable dearness allowed, which will be effective from April 1, 2021, will also result in an increase in rate of minimum wages for central sphere employees and workers. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Govt Employees | Centre Extends Deadline For LTC Special Cash Package

In a notification, the labour ministry said that the move will be for scheduled employment in central sphere and applicable to the establishments under the authority of central government, railway administration, mines, oil fields, major ports or any corporation established by the central government. These rates are equally applicable to contract and casual employees/workers.

Talking to news agency PTI, Chief Labour Commissioner Central (CLC) DPS Negi said that the dearness hike ranges from Rs 105 to Rs 210 per month for workers in the central sphere.

Issuing an official statement, the labour ministry said it has notified and revised the rate of Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA) with effect from April 1, 2021.

“This will be a major relief to different category of workers engaged in various scheduled employments in the central sphere at a time when the country is struggling with the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the ministry said in the statement.

Rates of wages for different categories of employees

Schedule employmentCategory of employeesRate of wages including Variable Dearness Allowance Area wise per day (in Rupees)
ABC
Construction or maintenance of roads or runways or  building operations etc.Unskilled645539431
Semi-Skilled/Unskilled Supervisor714609505
Skilled/Clerical784714609
Highly Skilled853784714
Sweeping and Cleaning 

645539431
Loading and Unloading workers 

645539431
Watch and WardWithout Arms784714609
With Arms853784714
AgricultureUnskilled411375372
 Semi-Skilled/Unskilled Supervisor449413379
 Skilled/Clerical488449412
 Highly Skilled540502449

For Mines employees

CategoryAbove GroundBelow Ground
Unskilled431539
Semi-Skilled/Unskilled Supervisor539645
Skilled/Clerical645752
Highly Skilled752840

The VDA is revised on the basis of average Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW), a price index compiled by the Labour Bureau.

The average CPI-IW for of July to December 2020 was used for undertaking the latest VDA revision.

Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said the revision will benefit about 1.50 crore workers engaged in various scheduled employments in the central sphere across the country. “This hike in VDA will support these workers particularly in the current pandemic times,” he added.

The enforcement of Minimum Wages Act in the central sphere is ensured through the Inspecting Officers of Chief Labour Commissioner (Central) across the country for employees engaged in the scheduled employment in the central sphere.