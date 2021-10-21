7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Along with the Central government, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday announced a big Diwali bonanza for the state employees and hiked the dearness allowance by 8 per cent for them. Giving further details, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday stated that 8% increase in dearness allowance of the state government employees will be given and also increment in their salary will be given that was pending for the past couple of months.Also Read - DA Hike: BIG Diwali Gift For Central Govt Employees. Details Here

Issuing a statement, the chief minister said that the employees of the state are karmyogis in the true sense and the services they have rendered to the state during the Corona period is certainly commendable. "In the last one and a half years, the state had to face two horrific waves of Corona. Due to this, on the one hand, the expenditure of the government increased, while on the other hand there was a huge decrease in the revenue income," the chief minister said.

He also stated that for this reason, the government had postponed for some time the increment in the employees' salary. "Now we have decided to increase dearness allowance and give increment too. Dearness allowance of all government employees of the state will be increased by 8%," he announced.

According to the announcement made by the chief minister, the state employees will get the increased dearness allowance added to the salary of October 2021 and will be paid to them in November 2021.

Notably, the total dearness allowance of the employees of the state will go up from 12% to 20%. According the chief minister, 50% of the pending increment will be given to the employees along with the salary of October 2021. The whole amount will be paid in November 2021.

He further added that the remaining 50% of the pending increment will be paid along with the salary for February 2022 which will be paid in March 2022.