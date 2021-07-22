7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Apart from the Central government employees, Railways employees and Armed Forces personnel, the Centre has also announced a hike in Dearness Allowance for the employees in the Department of Post and Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs). The employees of these departments, who were waiting for long time for the hike, will surely be happy now after getting this news. The move from the Centre will benefit lakhs of employees working in these departments under the Modi government.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Salary For Government Employees Will Increase This Much After DA Hike

As per latest reports, their salary will increase from August as the employees working in these two departments will get the benefit of the increase in HRA along with the increase in Dearness Allowance (DA). Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: After DA Hike, Centre Announces Another Bonanza For Lakhs of Govt Employees | Deets Inside

Earlier this month, the Central government increased the HRA after the DA rate was hiked to 28 percent. That is how, now these employees will get the double benefit in their salary from August. After the increase in DA, the Central government has also revised the House Rent Allowance (HRA) for them. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: DA, DR Hike; Increase in PF, Gratuity, Salary | Latest Developments Central Govt Employees Must Know

On July 14, the Central government decided to restore Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners from July 1, 2021 while increasing the rate of allowance to 28 per cent.

Giving further details, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said that the increase in the DA and DR will impose an additional annual burden of Rs 34,401 crore on the exchequer.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the Union Government had frozen the three additional instalments of the DA and DR which were due from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021. The move will benefit about 48.34 lakh central employees and 65.26 lakh pensioners.