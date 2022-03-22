Jaipur: Here comes a piece of wonderful news for the government employees of Rajasthan as their salary will increase from next month. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has announced to end the 10 per cent deduction from the basic salary of the state government employees from April 1 onwards. Around 5.50 lakh employees will benefit from the move of the state government. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Salary Of Central Government Employees Likely To Rise Soon. Details Here

The chief minister added that under the New Pension Scheme (NPS), an amount of 10 per cent deduction from the basic salary of the employees recruited since January 2004 was made every month which will be abolished from the next month. However, he said after adjusting the amount deducted so far in the Pensioners Medical Fund in RGHS, the remaining amount will be returned along with interest at the time of retirement.

Responding to the debate on the Appropriation Bill in the Assembly on Monday, the chief minister said the employees will get increased salary from April 1. By eliminating the 10% deduction from the basic salary, every employee will get increased salary with amount varying between Rs 2,000 to Rs 10,000 per month, news agency IANS reported.

In the state budget, the chief minister had earlier announced to implement Old Pension Scheme from April 1 this year by abolishing the New Pension Scheme applicable to the employees recruited in 2004 and thereafter. In the New Pension Scheme, 10 per cent of the basic salary of the employee was deducted for NPS and was mixed by the government.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister also made an announcement of Rs 20,000 pension for players above 40 years and said a Women’s Cooperative Bank will be opened in Jaipur which will provide loans to women. Initially, the government will give a fund of Rs 250 crore to this bank.