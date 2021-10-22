7th Pay Commission Latest News: Giving a piece of good news to lakhs of government employees, the Centre has hiked dearness allowance and dearness relief by 3 per cent to 31 per cent. The amazing move from the Centre will bring cheers on the faces of about 47.14 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Madhya Pradesh Announces Big Diwali Bonanza, Increases Dearness Allowance by 8% For State Employees

Giving further details, Anurag Singh Thakur said that the hike will be in effect from July 1, 2021. However, the combined impact on the exchequer on account of both dearness allowance and dearness relief would be Rs 9,488.70 crore per annum.

The Central government employees must note that the increase in DA is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

In July this year, the Centre had restored the dearness allowance and dearness relief and increased the rate of allowance from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.

Media reports claim that the dearness allowance of central employees and pension of pensioners will be included in the salary before Diwali.

Here’s the calculation: If the basic salary is Rs 56,900, then according to 31 per cent DA hike, the employees will get Rs 17,639 per month as DA. At the same time, annually they will get Rs 2.11 lakh as DA. Earlier, employees with basic salary of Rs 56900 were getting DA of Rs 9673 at the rate of 17 per cent. That is, their DA has increased by Rs 7966 per month as compared to July 2021.