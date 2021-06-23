7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The government employees who were waiting for long time for their promotion, here comes a piece of good news for them. The Tripura government on Wednesday announced Promotion Policy 2021 for its employees on an ad-hoc basis. This was announced by state Law Minister and Cabinet spokesperson Ratan Lal Nath. Also Read - 6th Pay Commission: Over 5.4 Lakh Punjab Govt Employees to Get Salary Hike From July 1

Giving further details, the minister told news agency PTI that the decision has been taken in the meeting of the council of ministers on Tuesday as the employees were losing motivation to work without getting a promotion. He said that the state Cabinet has taken this historic decision in the interest of the development of the state.

As per the announcement, the government employees will be promoted on an ad-hoc basis in compliance with the new policy. However, the promotion will be one-time matter and even if the same employee is entitled, he will not get the benefit of multiple promotions.

“If the promotion of scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, or general class employees is disrupted, the department concerned may make further promotion without the permission of the finance department,” he said.

The minister said that the promotion of the state government employees has been stalled since 2015 as a case is pending in the Supreme court regarding the issue. He also said with the promotion to higher posts, employment opportunities will be created in the lower ranks.

“The opinion of the advocate general and the departments of law, finance, scheduled castes, and scheduled tribes were taken before formulating the new promotion policy to avoid all legal complications,” the state law minister added.