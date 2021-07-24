7th Pay Commission Latest News: Days after the Centre restored the Dearness Allowance for the Central government employees, the Haryana government on Saturday announced a hike in the DA for the state government employees from 17 per cent to 18 per cent. This was announced by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. As per the announcement, the increase in dearness allowance will be applicable from July 1.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: These Pensioners Will Get Hike in Dearness Relief From July 2021 | Full List Here

The state government said that the increased dearness allowance will include the DA payable from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020 and January 1, 2021. The move from state government will benefit about 2.85 lakh government employees and 2.62 lakh pensioners of the state.

As per the updates, the decision to increase the DA will put an additional burden of about Rs 210 crore per month on the state exchequer.

As per the updates, the decision to increase the DA will put an additional burden of about Rs 210 crore per month on the state exchequer.

Move from Rajasthan govt: On July 21, the Rajasthan government had approved an up to 2 percent increase to the house rent allowance given to government employees. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has increased the house rent allowance payable to state employees on their basic pay from 16 percent to 18 percent in ‘Y’ category cities and from 8 percent to 9 percent in ‘Z’ category cities.

The increase in house rent allowance will be applicable from July 1, 2021. The state government will bear the financial burden of more than Rs 400 crore on this.

Centre hikes DA: Earlier this month, the Union Cabinet decided to restore Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners from July 1, 2021 while increasing the rate of allowance to 28 per cent. The Centre said that the increase in the DA and DR will impose an additional annual burden of Rs 34,401 crore on the exchequer.

Giving further details, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said the move from the Centre will benefit about 48.34 lakh central employees and 65.26 lakh pensioners.