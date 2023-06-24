Home

7th Pay Commission: DA Hiked For Govt Employees Of This State, Check How Much Salary to Increase

7th Pay Commission Salary Hike: The Madhya Pradesh government's move to increase dearness allowance by 4% is being seen in connection with assembly elections scheduled in the state by year-end.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Bringing cheers to lakhs of employees in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government on Saturday hiked dearness allowance by 4% for them. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a cabinet meeting. Notably, the move comes just a few months ahead of the state Assembly elections.

The chief minister made the announcement while addressing a mass marriage function at Gillor village in Sehore district on Friday evening.

CM Chouhan said the state government will increase the DA by four per cent to bring it on par with the one offered by the Centre.

How Much Salary Will Increase?

With the 4 per cent DA hike by the Madhya Pradesh government, the salary of the state government employees will increase by Rs 1,600 to Rs 6,000. Notably, the Madhya Pradesh government revises salary of the state government employees twice a year, in line with the central government.

Interestingly, the move to increase the dearness allowance for the state employees is being seen in connection with assembly elections scheduled in the state by year-end.

DA Hiked in March 2023

Earlier also, the MP government had announced to hike the DA for state government employees after a cabinet meeting on March 15.

Giving details, Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said that the allowance was hiked with retrospective effect from January 1,2023 and will put an additional burden of Rs 265 crore on the exchequer.

The state assembly elections for 230 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh will be held by the year-end. In the 2018, Congress had formed the government in the state after emerging as the single largest party with 114 seats while BJP came at a close second with 109 seats.

However, Kamal Nath-led Congress government collapsed in 2020 after the rebellion from MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia. Then, Scindia and his supporters joined the BJP which led to the saffron party coming back to its stronghold once again.

Recently, the Odisha government had also hiked the dearness allowance by 4 per cent for its 7.5 lakh employees and pensioners with retrospective effect from January 23. The DA for Odisha employees has now been increased to 42 per cent.

