7th Pay Commission: DA Hike Announcement Today For Central Govt Employees. Fitment Factor Likely To Be Revised

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The DA hike announcement is expected at 6:30 PM. This time the dearness allowance is likely to be increased by 4% to 42%.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The long wait of the Central government employees over hike in salary and dearness allowance will come to an end when the Union Cabinet will announcement DA hike on Friday evening, a news report by Zee Business said. Apart from this, the Centre is also expected to revise the fitment factor. 4% hike in dearness allowance for the Central government employees will be approved under the chairmanship of PM Modi later in the evening, the report claimed further.

4% DA hike to applicable from January 1, 2023

On the basis of AICPI-IW data, the dearness allowance is given to government employees by calculating inflation.

Minimum Salary To Increase

The minimum salary of government employees is likely to go up from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000 after the hike in fitment factor.

The report comes at a time when the Central government are eagerly waiting for the announcement from the Centre for the last few weeks.

Earlier, it was reported that the hike in dearness allowance (DA) would be announced around Holi on the basis of 7th pay commission. However, the Centre did not announce any hike in salary.

DA Revised Twice A Year

The Central government employees must note that the DA and DR are revised twice a year — January and July. Notably, dearness allowance is granted to government employees, while the dearness relief is for pensioners.

If the announcement is made this week-end, then the DA hike will be effective from January 1, 2023. Right now, over one crore central government employees and pensioners are getting 38 per cent dearness allowance.

The hike in dearness allowance was last done on September 28, 2022, which was effective from July 1, 2022. The Centre had increased DA by 4% to 38% based on the percentage increase in 12 monthly average of All India Consumer Price Index for the period ending June, 2022.

Details on 18-Month DA Arrears

Recently, the Centre issued a clarification on 18-Month DA arrears and said it will not be “feasible” to release the 18-month dearness allowance (DA) arrears for the employees, which was stopped during the Covid pandemic.

The Centre had held back three installments of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) in view of the COVID pandemic in 2020. Since this time, the Central government employees and the pensioners are waiting for an update on the pending arrears.

