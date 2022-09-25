7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: During a hearing of the matter, the Madras High Court on Saturday directed the Tamil Nadu government and the Administrator of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation Employees Pension Fund Trust to pay the enhanced dearness allowance (DA) to 86,000 retired employees of the state transport corporations.Also Read - FACT CHECK: Additional Installment of Dearness Allowance to be Effective From July 1. Know Complete Truth Here

Apart from this, the Madras High Court also asked the state government to pay the enhanced dearness allowance to the retired employees with effect from November 2022. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Update: Minimum qualifying Service for Promotion under 7th CPC Pay Matrix Revised

During the hearing, the Madras HC observed that “when thousands of buses are being operated by the Transport Corporations throughout the state and time and again the government comes forward to give financial assistance of several crore of rupees to bail out their financial condition, yet their pathetic situation has not improved.” Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: THIS State Announces DA Hike of 3 Per Cent Ahead of Festive Season

Giving details, Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad said this past history and the present situation would clearly disclose that all is not well in the very administration and the functioning of the transport corporations.

Justice J Sathya Narayana Prasad gave the direction while disposing off a sub-application arising out of a contempt petition from the State Transport and Transport Corporations Retired Employees Welfare Association, recently.

The application sought to re-open the contempt application, which had been filed in 2014 as the Trust had not implemented the orders passed in the original writ petition filed in 2012.

The judge also observed that the pensioners of the State Transport Corporations are being deprived, discriminated against and isolated with regard to payment of enhanced DA.

“Why such discriminatory attitude is being adopted by the authorities towards the retired employees of the Transport Corporations, the judge wondered. “Hence, this Court is of the considered view that the financial crunch cannot be a ground for depriving the enhanced DA to the pensioners, since the same has been extended to all the other department employees and even for the serving Transport employees,” the judge said.