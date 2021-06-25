7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of good news for all retired central government employees and pensioners. From now onwards, they will receive ‘pension credited’ notification on their phones via SMS and WhatsApp. The Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has asked all the banks engaged in disbursing pensions to issue pension slips on the registered mobile numbers via SMS and email of the beneficiaries. The decision has been taken during a recent meeting with the Centralised Pension Processing Centres (CPPCs) of Pension Distributing Banks. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: This State Announces Promotion Policy For Its Employees on Ad-hoc Basis

In the meeting, the Centre urged the banks to take this up as a welfare activity since these details are important in connection to Income Tax, Dearness Relief, Dearness Relief. The move has also been taken to ensure ‘Ease of Living’ of the pensioners. Moreover, the banks have also been encouraged to make use of social media apps like WhatsApp for the same apart from SMS and email. Also Read - Indian Railway Recruitment 2021: Over 40 Thousand Vacancies For RRB Group D Recruitment, 10th Pass Can Apply. Check Details

“Accordingly, the undersigned is directed to request all Pension Distributing Banks to issue pension slip to pensioners after the credit of pension on their registered mobile numbers through SMS and email (wherever available) also. Banks may also use social media apps, WhatsApp in addition to SMS and email. The pension slip should provide complete details of monthly pension paid along with the break-up of the amount credited and tax deduction if any,” the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said in a statement. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Dearness Allowance Will Be Disbursed Prospectively to Central Govt Employees, Confirms Finance Ministry

It must be noted that the salaries and pensions of central government employees are disbursed on the basis of the Seventh Pay Commission.

So now, the banks will provide monthly pension slips to Central Government retirees which will include the monthly pension amount paid, as well as the breakdown of the amount credited to a savings or current account maintained by a pensioner and specifics of tax deductions. Moreover, the banks welcomed the idea and have expressed their willingness to provide the information.

The government said that the pension slip should provide complete details of monthly pension paid along with a break-up of the amount credited and tax deductions etc.