7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Ahead of New Year, here comes a piece of good news for the Central government employees. They may get another hike in Dearness Allowance soon. As per a report by Zee News, the Narendra Modi government is likely to hike the Dearness Allowance (DA) again in January 2022. Even though it has not been decided as to how much the Dearness Allowance (DA) will be increased in January 2022, but the data of the AICPI index suggest that a 3 percent DA is being expected to increase. With this hike, the salary of the employees is also expected to increase again.

As per updates from the experts in the matter, the dearness allowance can be increased by 3% in January 2022, thus taking the total DA percentage from 31 percent to 34 percent.

According to AICPI data, the figures till September 2021 suggest Dearness Allowance (DA) @ 32.81 percent. The report suggested that this figure/data will be an important component to decide further DA hike of 3 percent.

Even as there is no concrete information on the next move of the Centre on DA hike, it is widely being reported in the media that the DA hike is on the cards of the Union Cabinet.

In October this year, the Centre had released an additional installment of Dearness Allowance to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners from July 1, 2021. It was 3 per cent DA hike over the existing rate of 28% of the Basic Pay / Pension, to compensate for price rise.

The increase in the DA was in accordance with the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The move from the Centre has already benefitted about 47.14 lakh Central Government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.

Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur had said that the decision of the Centre to hike the allowance will put an annual burden of Rs 9,488 crore on the exchequer.

Earlier in July, the Centre had also restored the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) and increased the rate of allowance from 17 per cent to 28 per cent.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre had frozen the three additional instalments of the DA and DR, which were due from January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021.