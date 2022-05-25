7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The long wait of 46 lakh central government employees may end soon as the Centre may announce a hike in their fitment factor on Wednesday, reports claimed. For the unversed, there has been continuous demand from the central government employees to raise the fitment factor from 2.57 times to 3.68 times.Also Read - Good News For Pensioners: Centre Announces Hike in Dearness Relief For This Category of Retired Employees

Notably, a hike in the fitment factor will increase the minimum pay of the employees from Rs 18,000 to Rs 26,000, Zee News reported.

How to Calculate Fitment Factor

At present, government employees are being paid on the basis of the fitment factor of 2.57 per cent under the 7th Pay Commission. If it is increased to 3.68 per cent, there will be an increase of Rs 8,000 in the minimum salary of the employees. The fitment factor is used to calculate central government employees' basic pay.

The basic salary of the employees will raise to Rs 26,000 if the fitment factor is raised to 3.68. At present, if the minimum salary is Rs 18,000, then excluding allowances, they will be getting Rs 46,260 (18,000 X 2.57 = 46,260) according to the 2.57 fitment factor.