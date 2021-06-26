7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: On a day when the Central government has scheduled to hold a meeting to take a call on the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) of 52 lakh central government employees and 60 lakh central government pensioners, the Union Ministry of Finance on Saturday issued a notice saying it has not issued any Office Memorandum regarding resumption of DA and DR from July 1 as a document has been doing rounds on social media. Issuing a clarification, the Union Ministry of Finance said that the Office Memorandum (OM) is fake and no such OM has been issued by the Central government. Also Read - Deducting DA Govt's 'Mischievous' Approach, Must be Restored: Congress

"A document is doing rounds on social media claiming resumption of DA to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief to Central Government pensioners from July 2021. This Office Memorandum (OM) is fake. No such OM has been issued by GoI," the Ministry of Finance said in a statement.

Earlier, various media portals carried the news that the DA and DR of the Central government employees will be hiked from July as has been announced in the Parliament. Reports claimed that the Central government in the Parliament had said that the pending DA and DR revisions will resume from July 1, 2021. However, the Ministry of Finance has now called it fake.

The dearness allowance, currently paid at the rate of 17 per cent, is likely to be raised by 11 per cent, taking the total percentage hike to 28 per cent, according to reports

The Central government had scheduled a meeting on Saturday to take a call on the pending Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) of central government employees. The arrears of central government employees have been pending since from January 1, 2020 are due to be paid to millions of public sector workers and pensioners.

In the crucial meeting, the Union Ministry of Finance, the National Council of Joint Consultative Machinery (JCM) and the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) will take a decision on restoring the DA and DR based on the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission.

Speaking to Mint, Shiva Gopal Mishra, Secretary — Staff Side at National Council of JCM earlier had said that the meeting of the Finance Ministry, JCM and DoPT officials will be chaired by the cabinet secretary of India.

He had also informed that the agenda of the meeting is 7th CPC DA and 7th CPC DR benefits for the central government employees and pensioners. He has further added that the officials in the meeting will discuss the DA and DR arrears due since January 1, 2020, July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the DA hike to central government employees and DR hike for pensioners have not been revised since January 1, 2020 and three instalments due on the above dates have been frozen due to pandemic.