7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Amid COVID pandemic, here comes a piece of good news for the Central government employees. As per a report by Zee News, the Central government employees can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the government is going to increase their dearness allowance (DA) from July 1, 2021. If everything goes well and they get their DA hike, then dearness allowance will be increased by 28% from 17%, leading to an impressive hike in the salaries. Notably, over 50 lakh permanent central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners across India will be benefitted from the move of the government.

Not just this, the report also suggested that the Central government is expected to pay the three pending DA instalments that were most probably delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

At present, the DA to central government employees is being paid at 17%. However, when the DA will increase, it will be paid at 28% because all the hikes that were introduced earlier will be included in the upcoming month's salary. Hence, the central government employees can now expect a major hike in the July month's salary.

Earlier, the dearness allowance of central employees was increased only by 4 per cent in January 2020, and then it was 3 per cent in the second half in June 2020, and later by 4 per cent in January 2021.

How much salary they will get in July? As per the calculation, the minimum salary according to the pay matrix of central employees is Rs 18,000 at present. Moreover, a 15 per cent dearness allowance is expected to be added to the salary, which will roughly translate to an increase of Rs 2700 per month. In this calculation, the total dearness allowance will increase by Rs 32,400 on annual basis.

Ion the similar manner, the Central government employees can calculate their DA by using pay scale. Moreover, the government is yet to announce the dearness allowance of June 2021, which will further increase the DA.