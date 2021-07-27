7th Pay Commission Latest News Today:Days after the Narendra Modi-led Centre decided to restore Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners, the Karnataka government has ordered releasing additional instalments of dearness allowance, which it had frozen in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. As per the reports, the state government has also revised the allowance from the existing 11.25% to 21.5%.Also Read - 'No Pressure From High Command', Says Yediyurappa After Stepping Down as Karnataka CM | Key Points

"Government is pleased to release the additional installments of the dearness allowance for the period January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021. Accordingly, the rates of dearness allowance payable to the state government employees in the 2018 revised pay scales shall be revised from the existing 11.25 per cent to 21.50 per cent of basic pay with effect from July 1, 2021," a government order said.

Besides, the government has also increased the rates of dearness allowance from the existing 11.25 per cent to 21.50 per cent of the basic pension or family pension with effect from July 1, 2021 to state government pensioners or family pensioners and pensioners or family pensioners of aided educational institutions whose pension or family pension is paid out of the consolidated fund of the state.

The orders are also applicable to retired employees on UGC/AICTE/ICAR scales of pay, the government said, adding that these orders will apply to full-time government employees, employees of zilla panchayats, full time employees of aided educational institutions and universities who are on regular time scales of pay.