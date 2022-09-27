7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: The central government employees who are waiting for a hike in their salaries, here’s a big update for you. The Centre is likely to announce the next instalment of the DA (dearness allowance) for central government employees and pensioners this week itself, according to reports. The employees who are waiting for the announcement of the DA Hike on the occasion of Navratri are likely to get that good news on Wednesday, although it is not confirmed yet.Also Read - Rajasthan Political Crisis: Congress Issues Show Cause Notice To 3 Ashok Gehlot Loyalists | LIVE

As per a report by NDTV, there is a high chance that the announcement on Dearness Allowance hike will come after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) meeting scheduled for 11 AM on Wednesday, even as the agenda of that meeting is not known yet. Also Read - Navratri Numerology 2022: Nava Graha Remedies As Per Birth Date

Union cabinet meeting scheduled for Sept 28

The union cabinet meeting has been scheduled for Wednesday after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returns from Japan after attending the funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Also Read - In Unique Navratri Tradition, Men in Gujarat Wear Sarees And Perform Garba | See Viral Pics

DA hike may be on its agenda

Even though the agenda of the union cabinet meeting is not currently public, however, reports suggest that the DA hike may be on its agenda for approval as this tradition has been maintained for many years.

The Central government employees generally receive the DA hike announcement in the second half of this year, which usually comes around Navaratri festivals.

It must be noted that the Central government employees and pensioners receive DA Hike based on the 7th Pay Commission.

DA hike and Navratri

As the dearness allowance is revised every year before Navratri and subsequent festivals, the possible of DA hike is quite high during Wednesday’s cabinet meeting.

As September 28 being the third day of the Navaratri festival, it would be an ideal time for the Centre to announce the DA which will benefit about 47.68 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.

Twice in a year, the central government revises dearness allowance and dearness relief on January 1 and July 1 for the government employees.

In March this year, the Union cabinet had hiked the dearness allowance (DA) for central government employees and dearness relief (DR) for pensioners by 3 per cent to 34 per cent from 31 per cent previously, effective January 1, 2022.