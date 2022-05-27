7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a big update for the Central government employees. Their salary is likely to increase in July 2022 after revision in their Dearness Allowance. According to a report by Jagran News, the Central government employees are likely to get an update on their Dearness Allowance (DA) by May 31. The report also suggested that the Centre may announce how much DA will be increased by the end of July.Also Read - Apple Announces Salary Hike For Retail And Corporate Employees. Deets Inside

As per the 7th Pay Commission rules, the DA of Central government employees is revised twice a year. It is revised once at the beginning of the year (in January) and then at the beginning of the second half. Also Read - Good News For Daily Labourers: Kejriwal Govt Hikes Their Minimum Wage After Revising Dearness Allowance

The government employees must note that from January 2022, the DA and DR were increased by 3 percent to 34 percent of the basic pay. This has benefitted about 47.68 lakh Central government employees and 68.62 lakh, pensioners. Also Read - Got Salary Hike Recently? Employees Can Make These Investment Plans to Save Tax | Details Here

The reports suggest that the awaited revision in DA is likely due to the increase in the AICPI (All India Consumer Price Index).

The AICPI figure in December 2021 stood at 125.4, but, in January 2022, it declined by 0.3 points and fell to 125.1. Then in February, it decreased by 0.1 points and stood at 125.0. However, for March, there was a jump of 1 point. If the AICP numbers cross 126, then the government can increase the DA by 4 percent. This means the total DA could go up to 38 percent.

Recently, the Centre had increased the DA along with the release of arrears of lakhs of railway employees as part of the Sixth Pay Commission. The allowance was increased by 14 percent, according to the official notification.

For the unversed, DA is the cost-of-living adjustment allowance that the Centre pays to the employees of the public sector as well as pensioners. It is a component of salary which is given to the government employees to cope up with the rising impact of inflation.