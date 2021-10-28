7th Pay Commission: Apart from the Central government employees, here comes a piece of good news for the pensioners as well. They will receive hike of 3% on their Dearness Allowance ahead of Diwali. The Centre has issued notification in this regard.Also Read - Diwali 2021: When is Deepawali, Time of Lakshmi Puja, History And Celebrations

Recently, the Central Government increased the rate of Dearness Relief (DR) to 31% from 28% for Central Government pensioners/family pensioners. In a notification, the Centre said the increased rate of DR will be applicable with effect from 1 July 2021.

Issuing another Office Memorandum on 27 October 2021, the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) said: "President is pleased to decide that the Dearness Relief admissible to Central Government pensioners/family pensioners shall be enhanced from the existing rate of 28% to 31% of the basic pension/family pension (including additional pension/family pension) w.e.f 01.07.2021."

The memorandum from the department comes after official DR hike notification was issued by the Finance Ministry.

Who are the beneficiaries of the DR hike?

Civilian Central Government Pensioners/Family Pensioners including Central Govt.

The pensioners in PSU/Autonomous Bodies in respect of whom orders have been issued.

The Armed Forces Pensioners/Family Pensioners, Civilian Pensioners/Family Pensioners paid out of the Defence Service Estimates.

All India Service Pensioners/Family Pensioners.

Railway Pensioners/family pensioners.

Pensioners who are in receipt of provisional pension.

The Burma Civilian pensioners/family pensioners and pensioners/families of displaced Government Pensioners from Burma/ Pakistan, in respect of whom orders have been issued.

The pension department said that it will be the responsibility of the pension disbursing authorities, including the nationalized banks, to calculate the quantum of DR payable in each individual case.