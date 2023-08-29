Home

7th Pay Commission: MP Govt Announces Big Bonanza, Salary Hike For Doctors in Medical Colleges

7th Pay Commission: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said time-bound-pay scales will be given to doctors of all departments, and salary increments will be given in five, ten and fifteen years without the compulsion of promotion.

Medical college doctors will also get Seventh Pay Commission scale from January 1, 2016.

Bhopal: Ahead of the assembly election in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday announced a big bonanza for the doctors in the medical colleges. Giving details, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the doctors of medical colleges across the state will get 7th Pay Commission pay scale with effect from January 1, 2016 as well as time-bound salary increments.

He further added that time-bound-pay scales will be given to doctors of all departments, and salary increments will be given in five, ten and fifteen years without the compulsion of promotion.

Salary Hike For Govt Employees as Per 7th Pay Scale

“Medical college doctors will also get Seventh Pay Commission scale from January 1, 2016,” CM Chouhan said while addressing a function after inaugurating a 2000-bed hospital with an emergency medicine department worth Rs 482 crore.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stones of medical facilities worth Rs 245 crore in the Gandhi Medical College that houses the redesigned heritage Hamidia hospital complex in Bhopal, which dates back to the 18th century.

Contractual Doctors To Get Facilities

Giving more information, CM Chouhan said anomalies in Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) computation will be set right and the doctors on contract will also get the same facilities as contract workers.

He added that the doctors of all departments would get equal salary for equal work and the compulsory service related bond amount of medical students in rural areas will be rationalized.

Saying that the pay scale of assistant professors in medical colleges will be rectified, he said the rules for shifting of 11 nursing homes of the city will be simplified.

When DA Hike Will be Announced?

The development from the state comes at a time when the Central government employees are waiting for the announcement on DA hike from the Centre. This time, the central government employees and pensioners are expected to get a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR).

In the meantime, various reports have claimed that the decision on the DA/DR rate hike is likely to be announced in September 2023.

Why 3% DA Hike This Time?

The retail inflation in the country has hit a 15-month high in July. According to the AICPI-IW data for June 2023, the dearness allowance hike is supposed to be a little over 3 percentage points. However, the Centre doesn’t consider hiking DA/DR above the decimal point. Hence, it is expected that DA will be hiked by 3% this time.

If the Centre hikes the dearness allowance by 3%, then the DA rate for Central Government Employees will jump to 45% while the DR rate for pensioners will also increase to 45%. The latest DA hike will be effective from 1st July 2023.

In general, the Centre revises the DA/DR rate on a half-yearly basis and any hike, if announced, will be implemented from 1 January and 1st of July respectively. Usually, DA hike is announced one to three months after July. However, the final decision of the DA hike will be taken by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Modi.

