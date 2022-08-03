7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Giving a huge relief to the government employees, the Tripura government on Wednesday cleared a proposal for a 5 per cent hike in dearness allowance for them with effect from July 1. Giving details to news agency PTI, State Information and Cultural Affairs Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the decision came ahead of the assembly election in the northeastern state due in March next year.Also Read - Tripura TBJEE Counselling 2022 Registration Begins at tbjee.nic.in| Check Steps to Apply

“The council of ministers has approved a proposal for providing 5 per cent DA to its employees despite resource constraints. The government will have to bear an additional annual burden of Rs 523.80 crore,” he told reporters on Tuesday night. Also Read - DA Hike! Ahead of I-Day, Uttarakhand Govt Hikes Dearness Allowance of Local Bodies Employees. Deets Here

With the approval from Chief Minister Manik Saha on the DA hike, a total of 1,88,494 government employees, including 1,04,683 regular employees and 80,855 pensioners, will be benefited. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Govt Employee Salary Likely To Rise As Dearness Allowance May Be Hiked By 4%

With this decision from the chief minister, the DA of state government employees has gone up from 3 per cent of their basic pay to 8 per cent. But the central government employees are receiving 34 per cent of basic pay as DA and the gap between the central and state government employees remains at 26 per cent.

Tripura Government Employees’ Federation (TGEF) welcomed the decision. “We welcome the decision of the government to hike DA by 5 per cent but the gap with the central government employees is still too high. We hope the state government will reduce it,” TGEF secretary general Samar Roy told PTI.