7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: After the recent hike in Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief, the Central government employees and pensioners are getting increased salary. However, some of the Central employees have expressed disappointment as the Centre recently made an announcement that it will not increase the monthly basic salary of such employees.

According to Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, the Central government is not considering any such increase in the salary of government employees. He also said that the fitment factor of 2.57 was implemented uniformly for all categories of employees in the revised pay structure based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

The minister said this in response to a question whether the Centre is now actively considering increasing the monthly basic pay of the employees after the restoration of dearness allowance and dearness relief as per the fitment factor based on the recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission.

However, reports suggest that the Central government employees may get good news in the coming new year as their Dearness Allowance (DA) will once again increase in January 2022, which will lead to an increase in their salary.

It is not yet decided how much dearness allowance will increase in January 2022 but as per the data from All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI), a 3 per cent increase in DA is expected in 2022.

Experts in the matter believe that the dearness allowance may increase by 3% in January 2022. That is, with the 3% increase, the total DA can increase from 31 per cent to 34 per cent.

Apart from this, the reports suggested that the Centre is also planning to increase the House Rent Allowance (HRA) of Central government employees in early January 2022. An official announcement in the matter is awaited.