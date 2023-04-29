Home

Business

7th Pay Commission: List of States That Have Hiked Dearness Allowance For Govt Employees

7th Pay Commission: List of States That Have Hiked Dearness Allowance For Govt Employees

7th Pay Commission: Starting from Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to Jharkhand, these states have announced a financial bonanza for their employees in the wake of rising inflation.

7th Pay Commission: Check the list of states that have announced DA hike for their employees recently.

7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Going in line with the Central government’s DA hike last month, several state governments recently hiked Dearness Allowance for their state employees. Starting from Haryana and Himachal Pradesh to Jharkhand, these states have announced a financial bonanza for their employees in the wake of rising inflation. With this latest hike, their salary will increase massively. Check the list of states that have announced DA hike for their employees recently.

Jharkhand Hikes DA to 42%

On April 27, the Jharkhand Government hiked the dearness allowance for its employees to 42 per cent from 34 per cent. The move to hike the DA rate was taken in the state cabinet meeting under the leadership of Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

You may like to read

The state government said the impact on the exchequer on account of the increase will be Rs 441.52 crore per annum. The additional instalment of dearness allowance to employees will be effective from January 1, 2023.

Notably, the hike in DA is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

Apart from the DA, the state also hiked the dearness relief for pensioners of the state government with effect from January 1, 2023.

Himachal Pradesh Hikes DA to 34%

The Himachal Pradesh government recently hikes Dearness Allowance by 3% for the state employees. The state government said that the DA has been hiked from the existing rate of 31 per cent to 34 per cent, with effect from January 1, 2022.

The state government said the arrears from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023 would be credited to the GPF account and paid in cash to employees who retired after January 1, 2022.

Haryana Hikes DA to 42%

The Haryana government recently hiked dearness allowance by 4% for state employees. The state government said that the DA has been enhanced from the existing rate of 38 per cent to 42 per cent of the basic pay, with effect from January 1, 2023.

The state government said that the enhanced DA shall be paid with the pay of April and arrear for the months of January to March, 2023, shall be paid in the month of May.

Apart from DA, the state government also hiked Dearness Relief (DR) from the existing rate of 38 per cent to 42 per cent of the basic pension/family pension with effect from January 1, 2023. The increased DR will be paid with the pension/family pension of April 2023 and arrear for the months of January to March, 2023, shall be paid in the month of May.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Business News on India.com.