7th Pay Commission: This was the year of good news for the Central government employees. They have got salary hike, DA hike and hike in DR as well. However, New Year will be no less than the current year. As per latest updates, the Central government is planning to release their dearness allowance (DA) arrears in January 2022 which was pending for last 18 months. As per calculation, they will receive more than Rs 2 Lakh as DA arrears in the New Year.Also Read - Delhi Police Issues Traffic Advisory For Vehicular Movement For New Year Eve | Details Here

Various media reports claimed that the Union Cabinet is all set to take up this matter for discussion in its next meeting. Also Read - Nagpur District Imposes Fresh Curbs; Bans Gathering, Parties On New Year Eve | Check Guidelines

The Central government in October this year had restored the DA and DR to 31% from 17%. However, they are yet to get the arrears till now. Also Read - Night Curfew, Section 144: Check These Guidelines if Planning to Hold New Year Party in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida

The reports further claimed that the Union Cabinet has made a proposal to give a one-time settlement amount towards DA arrears, which has been put on hold for 18 months.

It must be noted that the Centre grants DA and DR twice a year to compensate employees, pensioners for inflation or general increase in price level. But due to the COVID pandemic, the DA increase was put on hold in May 2020. However, the Centre had on June 30, 2021, started increasing DA. But no decision was taken on the arrears at that time.

As per the reports, the DA arrear amount could vary between Rs 11,880 to Rs 37,554 for Level-1 employees while for employees in the Level-13 this arrear amount could be between Rs 1,44,200 to Rs 2,18,200. It is expected that the DA arrears will be decided by the Union cabinet soon.