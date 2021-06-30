7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of wonderful news for the Central government employees. Their long wait for the hike in dearness allowance is almost over. Finally, the hike Dearness Allowance will likely be paid to them from September. Nearly 1 crore central government employees and pensioners will get a double bonanza from September. The National Council of JCM (Staff side) has issued a letter regarding the Dearness Allowance, according to a report by Zee Business. Also Read - Fact Check: DA and Dearness Relief of Central Govt Employees to Resume From July 1?

Notably, the letter from the National Council of JCM (Staff side) has been issued by the office of JCM Secretary Shiv Gopal Mishra and according to this letter, a meeting with the Cabinet Secretary on 26 June 2021 ended with a positive note on DA restoration.

During the meeting on June 26, many crucial decisions were taken for the benefit of the central government employees. One such decision was taken on Dearness Allowance.

Central government employees must be aware that the decision on DA has been under suspension for 18 months now. It was earlier reported that the Central government will restore the DA from July. However, the Centre issued a notice last week refuting such claims.

According to Mishra, the Union cabinet secretary has agreed to remove the suspension on DA and Dearness Relief (DR) for the central government pensioners. If all goes well, then the central government employees and pensioners will get the previous three instalments of January 2020, June 2020 and January 2021 together.

More importantly, these three instalments are expected to come in September. The Dearness Allowance for June 2021 will also be included. The total payment that will be made will include the previous three instalments of DA along with DA of June 2021.

Apart from this, the Central government will also be paying arrears for July and August 2021 months in September along with the salary.