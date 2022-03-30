7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Bringing much-needed relief to lakh of government employees amid rising inflation, the Narendra Modi-led Centre is likely to raise their Dearness Allowance (DA) by 3 per cent, reports claimed on Wednesday. Sources close to the government informed a leading news channel that PM Modi-led Cabinet might make an announcement regarding the same (Dearness Allowance Hike) on March 30, Wednesday.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: DA Hiked! Government Employees In THIS State Will Get Higher Salaries From April 1

For the unversed, the revision in DA was stalled for more than a year owing to the coronavirus pandemic. At present central government employees are given 31 per cent DA. In July 2021, the Centre had hiked the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) to 28 per cent from 17 per cent. Later in October 2021, their DA rose to 31% after a jump of 3%. Also Read - Salary Of Govt Employees Of Rajasthan to Increase From April 1, CM Gehlot Makes Big Announcement

If the government approves the latest hike today, the DA for the central government employees will climb to 34% of the basic salary. This decision is expected to benefit over 50 lakh government employees and 65 lakh pensioners. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Salary Of Central Government Employees Likely To Rise Soon. Details Here

MP Govt Employees to Get Higher Salaries From April 1

In Madhya Pradesh, government employees are also expected to get higher salaries from April 1, 2022 as their Dearness Allowance has been hiked from 20 per cent to 31 per cent. Earlier last week, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government has given a jump of 11 per cent in the DA of the government employees. For the unversed, Dearness Allowance (DA) is given by the government as a means to tackle the rising inflation.

How to calculate Dearness Allowance?

The Dearness Allowance of the Central govt employees is usually revised twice a year, between January and July. The dearness allowance is calculated by multiplying the current rate of dearness allowance by the base wage.