7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a wonderful news for the central government employees as they are going to get their salary hike from July 1. And pensioners also are going to get a hike in their monthly pension from July 1. As per the 7th Pay Commission recommendations, these employees and pensioners will get full benefits of Dearness Allowance (DA) as well. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Good News For Central Govt Employees. DA Hike From July 1

Last year in April, the Union Ministry of Finance had decided to put on hold the increment in dearness allowance (DA) for over 50 lakh Central government employees and 61 lakh pensioners till July 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission Latest News: Centre Announces Hike In Variable Dearness Allowance For Govt Employees

However, the Central government after one year in March 2021 announced that the DA of Central employees and Dearness Relief (DR) for pensioners would be resumed from July 1. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Good News For Govt Employees | Centre Extends Deadline For LTC Special Cash Package

“Three pending instalments of Dearness Allowances of Central government employees and Dearness Relief for pensioners to be restored prospectively. The rates will be subsumed in the cumulative revised rates of DA,” Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Anurag Thakur said in a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on March 9.

Apart from getting the instalments, the Central government employees can also expect a great amount of hike in their salaries as DA can be increased by 11 percent. At present, the DA is being paid at the rate of 17 percent. However, it would now include a four percent increase from January to June 2020, a three percent increase from July to December 2020, and a four percent increase from January to June 2021. In total, there will be a 28 (17+4+3+4) percent in their DA.

As per the pay matrix of Central government, the employees are now getting only Rs 18,000, as per a Zee Business report. And in their salary, a 15 percent dearness allowance is also expected to be added, which will translate to an increase of Rs 2,700 per month in their aggregate salary. And when their annual DA will increase, they will get Rs 32,400 per month.