7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a wonderful piece of news for the state government employees of Uttarakhand. Their salary has been increased from July 1, 2022. Issuing an order, the state government said the dearness allowance per month at rate of 31% has been permitted with effect from July 1, 2021 to government servants of state government, who are admissible in the seventh revised pay scale.Also Read - 6 Peaceful Destinations Near Lucknow For An Enthralling Vacation