7th Pay Commission Latest News: At this time of COVID pandemic, the Central government has given a huge relief to the government employees by restoring their Dearness Allowance from July 1, 2021. Apart from this, the Central government employees have also got increase in their Dearness Relief. The DA was hiked to 28 per cent from 17 per cent. As per updates, nearly 48 lakh central government employees and 65 lakh pensioners have been benefitted by the latest move from the Centre. After the Centre took the massive step, several states also announced a hike in DA for their respective government employees.

It must be noted that the Dearness Allowance is a component of salary of government employees and pensioners. The DA hike has been given to them to cope up with the rising inflation. Notably, the Centre revises DA and DR benefits twice every year – in January and July. However, this DA varies from employee to employee based on whether they work in urban sector, semi-urban sector or the rural sector.

List of states where the DA has been increased for government employees:

Rajasthan: Along with several states, the Rajasthan government last month announced that the government employees will receive a 17 per cent increase in their Dearness Allowance. This will see the DA hit the 28 per cent mark. The Rajasthan government approved an up to 2 percent increase to the house rent allowance given to government employees. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot increased the house rent allowance payable to state employees on their basic pay from 16 percent to 18 percent in ‘Y’ category cities and from 8 percent to 9 percent in ‘Z’ category cities. The state government said it will bear the financial burden of more than Rs 400 crore on this.

Uttar Pradesh: Next was Uttar Pradesh which announced that the dearness allowance would be increased to 28 per cent as per the Centre’s mandate. This move from the state government will benefit around 16 lakh government employees and 12 lakh, pensioners.

Jammu and Kashmir: Very recently, the government of Jammu and Kashmir also announced hike in the Dearness Allowance for government employees and pensioners by 17 per cent and brought it up to 28 per cent. This change was made effective from July 1, 2021.

Jharkhand: The Jharkhand government was quick to restore the DA of the state employees soon after the Centre’s announcement. The Hemanta Soren government raised the Dearness Allowance for its pensioners and government employees by 17 per cent. Effective from July 1, the DA will be at 28 per cent on top of the base salary.

Haryana: The Haryana government was not left behind but immediately announced an increase of the Dearness Allowance with effect from July 1, 2021. The Manohar Lal Khattar government recently announced that the Dearness Allowance of government employees will increase by 17 per cent, making the DA stand at 28 per cent.

Karnataka: Karnataka was the latest state to announce additional instalments of Dearness Allowance for its state government employees. Notably, this DA hike will be applicable for the period of January 2020 to June 2021 from the existing 11.25 per cent to 21.5 per cent. The state government had previously stalled the DA hike in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.