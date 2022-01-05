7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: As the New Year has already started, lakhs of Central government employees are eagerly looking forward to receiving their DA arrears, which have been on hold for more than 18 months. If their DA will increase, the salaries of central government personnel will also rise accordingly. However, when and how much the amount of DA will increase in January 2022 that is not yet known. As per the updates from AICPI index, the DA is predicted to rise by 3% in 2022.Also Read - Fact-Check: Will Dearness Allowance Of Central Government Employees, Pensioners Be Delayed Due To Omicron? Find Out Here

It was also reported that apart from the DA increase, some Central government employees will also get promotion in New Year. According to reports, a discussion about the fitment factor are also taking place ahead of Budget 2022, and the Centre may make a definitive decision in this regard soon. The central government employees must take note that the rise in the fitment factor will result in the increase in the minimum basic wage of Central government employees in 2022. Also Read - Odisha Govt Hikes Salary of Junior Teachers by 50 Per Cent | Deets Inside

If the DA gets hiked again by 3%, the overall DA for Central government employees will be 34 percent. It means that a Central government employee earning Rs 18,000 per month will receive Rs 73,440 in annual dearness allowance and accordingly, their annual salary will also increase. Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Likely To Get DA Arrears Up To Rs 2 Lakh In New Year | Details Here

The dearness allowance rate had been raised from 17% to 28% by the Modi government. Later in October, the allowance was further increased by another 3%.

For the unversed, the DA is a cost-of-living adjustment allowance paid periodically by the Central government to public sector employees as well as retirees who worked in the same sector.

Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, the finance ministry had halted the DA hike in May 2020. On June 30, 2021, it was restored.

In the meantime, the Indian Pensioners’ Forum, or Bharatiya Pensioners Manch (BMS) also urged PM Modi to clear central employees’ and pensioners’ arrears of dearness allowance and dearness relief.