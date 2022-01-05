7th Pay Commission Latest News: Central government employees, rejoice! This piece of news will certainly amaze you. As per media reports, the Central government employees will get an extra amount when they receive their salary for January 2022. The reports claimed that the Central government could make announcement in this regard on January 26, 2022.Also Read - 7th Pay Commission: Annual Salary of Central Govt Employees Likely to Increase Again. Check How Much They Will Receive This Year

A report by Zee Business claimed that the Central government employees would get about Rs 4500 in their salary for January. However, for this, the employees will have to fill a voucher.

On the other hand, a decision can also be taken this month on the dearness allowance arrears which has been stuck for 18 months. Apart from the regular employees, the pensioners will also get its direct benefit.

How to claim Rs 4,500? It must be noted that the Central government gives various kinds of allowances to its employees. The allowances include Children Education Allowance (CEA). Due to COVID pandemic, the Central government has given exemption to the employees. If you have not been able to claim the Children Education Allowance yet, then there is a chance in the month of January for you to claim it and no official document is required for this. Under the Seventh Pay Commission (7th Pay Commission), children of central employees get an allowance of Rs 2250 for education.

Schools across the country were closed due to COVID pandemic and for this reason, the employees were not able to claim the Children Education Allowance. In such a situation, the Central government has planned to give the employees some relief given and has allowed them to claim it without any document.

As Central government employee, if you have not claimed it yet, you can apply for it now. About 25 lakh central employees got the benefit of the relief by the Central government. The government employees are given the allowance for the education of 2 children. An allowance of Rs 2,250 is available for one child. If an employee has two children, then Rs 4500 will come in his account.

On the other hand, the Central government employees and pensioners are waiting for arrears of dearness allowance which has been stuck for last 18 months due to COVID pandemic. It is expected that an announcement in this regard will be made in this month.