7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Here comes a piece of wonderful news for the state government employees of Madhya Pradesh. The state government has announced a big gift for them ahead of Holi festival. Giving details, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said his administration has decided to increase the Dearness Allowance of state government employees with effect from April. He added that the DA will be increased to 31 %.

Apart from this, the chief minister said that the state government will give additional Rs 25,000 to girl students under the Ladli Laxmi scheme on taking admission to colleges.

"We've decided to increase the DA of government employees to 31 %, whose payment will start from the month of April. We will give additional Rs 25,000 to girl students under the Ladli Laxmi scheme on taking admission in the college," Chouhan said.

Saying that due to the coronavirus situation, the state government could not give full DA to the government employees, Chouhan said now that the situation is slowly returning to normal, the state decided to give 31% DA.

In the meantime, it is being reported in the media that the central government employees could also receive a hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) by the end of March, leading to a significant increase in their salary. If the reports are to be believed, the Central government is likely to transfer the money of the increased DA hike and arrears of the last two months along with the March salary.

Currently, the Central government employees are getting the DA at 31 percent, which will be increased to 34 percent. Going by this, the Central government employees may get benefits ranging from Rs 73,440 to Rs 2,32,152.

The government employees must note that the Dearness Allowance is being given by the Centre to its employees as well as a pensioner to offset the impact of inflation.

The last time, the Central employees were given the DA in July and October 2021. The Cabinet had in October hiked DA and dearness relief by 3 percent to 31 percent to benefit 47.14 lakh central government employees and 68.62 lakh pensioners.